TABLE - China May vehicle sales up 9.8 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - Vehicles sales in China rose 9.8 percent in May from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. --------------------------------------------------------------

May pct change y-t-d pct -------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,396,900 9.0 7,261,600 14.7 Vehicles 1,761,500 9.8 9,028,100 12.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in May by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). --------------------------------------------------------------

May pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------

General Motors 252,942 9.4 1,331,185 10.6

Toyota Motor 79,000 0.3 340,100 - 8.6

Mazda Motor 13,835 -11.6 71,427 -18.7

Nissan 103,000 2.0 490,300 -8.4

Ford Motor 70,540 45.0 332,467 48.0

Honda Motor 54,564 4.6 255,540 -5.3

Great Wall 62,000 20.0 311,000 34.0

SAIC Motor 404,655 10.0 2,166,682 15.4

Dongfeng Motor 213,701 10.7 999.243 2.1 --------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles.

Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford’s Transit vans.

Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles.

SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE> It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.

Great Wall Motor is a major Chinese indigenous car maker. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)