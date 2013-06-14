FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-China May vehicle sales up 9.8 pct yr-on-yr
June 14, 2013 / 4:21 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-TABLE-China May vehicle sales up 9.8 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects percentage holdings of GM and SAIC in the JV in the
notes section)
    BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - Vehicles sales in China rose
9.8 percent in May from a year earlier, according to the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
  
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                       May    pct change    y-t-d     pct      
--------------------------------------------------------------  
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM           
Cars                  1,396,900    9.0      7,261,600  14.7 
Vehicles              1,761,500    9.8      9,028,100  12.6  
--------------------------------------------------------------  
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in  
May by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a  
year earlier).        
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                        May   pct change    y-t-d       pct   
--------------------------------------------------------------  
    General Motors      252,942    9.4      1,331,185     10.6  
    Toyota Motor         79,000    0.3        340,100    - 8.6  
    Mazda Motor          13,835  -11.6         71,427    -18.7  
    Nissan              103,000    2.0        490,300     -8.4  
    Ford Motor           70,540   45.0        332,467     48.0  
    Honda Motor          54,564    4.6        255,540     -5.3  
    Great Wall           62,000   20.0        311,000     34.0  
    SAIC Motor          404,655   10.0      2,166,682     15.4  
    Dongfeng Motor      213,701   10.7        999.243      2.1 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 50-50 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.        
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.        
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng
Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The
Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.        
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen AG
VOWG_p.DE> It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM
and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.   
    Great Wall Motor  is a major Chinese
indigenous car maker.

 (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in
SHANGHAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
