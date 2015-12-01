UPDATE 1-China auto demand weakened in Nov vs Oct - dealers' association

* Buyers waiting for end of year discounts

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Demand in China’s auto market weakened in November compared with October due to cold weather and as consumers awaited year-end promotions, an industry association said on Tuesday.

A monthly survey of dealers showed that inventories rose last month as a result of weaker demand, Lang Xuehong, a vice secretary-general for the China Automobile Dealers Association, told a news conference.

Dealers expect demand to rebound in December, she added.

China’s auto market, the world’s largest, slowed to a near standstill this year before rebounding strongly in October after the government cut taxes on vehicles with engines of 1.6 litres or below.

Sector watchers are still struggling to discern the full impact of the tax cut and await official November sales data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers next week. Overall auto sales grew 1.5 percent year-on-year from January to October.

Xiao Zhengsan, secretary general of the dealers’ association, said the auto market could expand at a faster rate in 2016 than 2015, agreeing with analyst predictions that car sales would increase 5 percent next year.

“In next year’s market, competition will intensify,” Xiao said. “It has already become a buyers market.” (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch and Muralikumar Anantharaman)