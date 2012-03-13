FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China February car sales surge 26.5 pct yr-on-yr
March 13, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-China February car sales surge 26.5 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China's car sales in
February rose 26.5 percent from a year earlier, rebounding
strongly from a slump in January as automakers and dealerships
resumed normal operations after the Lunar New Year holidays.  	
    In February, a total of 1.21 million sedans, sport utility
vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles were sold in the country,
the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)
said.   	
    China's Spring Festival is the country's most important
holiday period and most companies shut down for a week. The
holiday fell in January this year but was in February last year.
 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
                         Feb    pct change      y-t-d       pct 
 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM      	
Cars                  1,213,100    26.5      2,373,700   -4.4 
Vehicles              1,567,100    24.5      2,954,300   -6.0 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
   The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
February and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent
changes are from a year earlier).   	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
                          Feb      pct change   y-t-d      pct  	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
    General Motors       240,554  30.4       487,208      7.7	
     Shanghai GM         103,097  31.8         NA         NA	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      130,193  28.7         NA         NA	
     FAW GM                7,068   NA          NA         NA  	
    SAIC                 367,325  29.7       747,630      7.0	
     Shanghai VW         103,202  29.0       213,210     10.5   	
     Shanghai GM         106,631  34.5       234,074     10.4   	
     Own brand cars       12,604  12.6        23,605    -24.6  	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      130,787  28.4       251,583      7.0  	
    Mazda Motor           13,853  53.0        36,593     26.0   	
    Dongfeng             187,770  39.7       356,413      3.7   
   	
     PV                  146,136  48.0       287,645      9.8   	
     CV                   41,634  16.9        68,768    -15.8   	
     DF Nissan JV        127,971  47.2       235,139      6.1   	
     DF PSA JV            33,897  26.4        68,237     -0.7   	
     DF Honda             20,688  13.8        41,184    -12.4   	
     DF Own brand car      4,532 144.8        11,029    121.7   	
    Ford Motor            40,978  28.0         NA         NA   	
      CFM (Ford brands)   19,075  11.0         NA         NA   	
      Jiangling           18,642  48.0         NA         NA   	
    Mercedes-Benz         20.250  61.0        35,640      NA  	
     S-Class               7,030 213.0         NA         NA  	
     Smart                 1,450 103.0         NA         NA   	
    Geely                 39,096  22.9        77,196      flat  	
    BYD                   41,039  NA           NA         NA    	
     S6                    9,834  NA           NA         NA	
     F3                   13,750  NA           NA         NA	
    Honda Motor           43,947   6.3        82,663    -22.8   	
     Guangqi Honda        23,259   0.4        41,480    -30.9   	
     Dongfeng Honda       20,688  13.8        41,183    -12.4   	
----------------------------------------------------------------
 	
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.   	
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.   	
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.  
Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor,
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen.
The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.   	
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.   	
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.   	
    BYD Co Ltd  is 10 percent owned by U.S.
billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.   	
    Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector
car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford
Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in
Chinese auto industry.

