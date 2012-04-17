TABLE-China March car sales growth retreats to 4.5 pct on year

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - Car sales in China in March climbed a modest 4.5 percent from a year earlier, pulling back sharply from a hefty gain in February, as a slowing economy and higher fuel prices kept customers away from showrooms. In March, a total of 1.4 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and mini vans were sold in the country, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. --------------------------------------------------------------- March pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,400,000 4.5 3,773,700 -1.3 Vehicles 1,838,600 1.0 4,792,700 -3.4 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in March and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). --------------------------------------------------------------- March pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- * Volkswagen NA NA 633,000 15.6 Audi 31,505 37.0 90,063 40.0 Skoda NA NA 59,200 8.0 Bentley NA NA 555 84.0 Lamborghini NA NA 85 20.0 General Motors 257,944 10.7 745,152 8.7 Shanghai GM 110,038 10.5 NA NA SAIC-GM-Wuling 139,768 11.6 NA NA FAW GM 7,417 NA NA NA BMW 30,593 41.4 80,014 37.0 BMW NA NA 75,008 37.0 Mini NA NA 5,006 32.0 SAIC 393,864 10.4 1,141,494 8.1 Shanghai VW 106,678 13.8 319,888 11.5 Shanghai GM 113,047 11.3 347,121 10.7 Own brand cars 16,030 4.9 39,635 -12.5 SAIC-GM-Wuling 140,168 11.1 391,751 8.4 Mazda Motor 13,853 53.0 36,593 26.0 Dongfeng 234,339 11.3 590,752 6.6 PV 177,778 20.0 465,423 13.7 CV 56,561 -10.4 125,329 -13.5 DF Nissan JV 158,397 7.1 393,536 6.5 DF PSA JV 40,684 23.1 108,921 7.0 DF Honda 29,277 14.5 70,963 -2.8 DF Own brand car 4,414 79.7 15,443 107.9 Ford Motor 49,439 -10.6 121,393 -13.6 CFM (Ford brands) 22,005 0.5 NA NA Jiangling 18,642 48.0 NA NA Mercedes-Benz 19.080 NA 54,720 24.0 S-Class 7,030 213.0 NA NA Smart 1,860 NA 4,760 NA Geely 41,300 2.6 118,496 0.7 BYD 43,096 NA NA NA S6 10,338 NA NA NA F3 13,159 NA NA NA Honda Motor 65,416 11.6 148,082 -10.6 Guangqi Honda 65,637 9.3 77,119 -16.7 Dongfeng Honda 29,779 14.5 70,963 -2.8 Great Wall 50,800 31.8 130,000 10.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Volkswagen's sales include mainland China and Hong Kong NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. BYD Co Ltd is 10 percent owned by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc . Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in the Chinese auto industry.