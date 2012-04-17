FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China March car sales growth retreats to 4.5 pct on year

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - Car sales in China in March
climbed a modest 4.5 percent from a year earlier, pulling back
sharply from a hefty gain in February, as a slowing economy and
higher fuel prices kept customers away from showrooms.
  	
    In March, a total of 1.4 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and mini
vans were sold in the country, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
                         March    pct change    y-t-d     pct   	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM      	
Cars                  1,400,000     4.5      3,773,700   -1.3 
Vehicles              1,838,600     1.0      4,792,700   -3.4 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
   The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
March and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes
are from a year earlier).   	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 	
                         March   pct change   y-t-d      pct   	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
 *  Volkswagen            NA       NA        633,000     15.6	
     Audi                 31,505  37.0        90,063     40.0	
     Skoda                NA       NA         59,200      8.0	
     Bentley              NA       NA            555     84.0	
     Lamborghini          NA       NA             85     20.0	
    General Motors       257,944  10.7       745,152      8.7	
     Shanghai GM         110,038  10.5         NA         NA	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      139,768  11.6         NA         NA	
     FAW GM                7,417   NA          NA         NA	
    BMW                   30,593  41.4         80,014     37.0  
     	
     BMW                  NA       NA         75,008     37.0	
     Mini                 NA       NA          5,006     32.0 	
    SAIC                 393,864  10.4     1,141,494      8.1	
     Shanghai VW         106,678  13.8       319,888     11.5   	
     Shanghai GM         113,047  11.3       347,121     10.7   	
     Own brand cars       16,030   4.9        39,635    -12.5  	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      140,168  11.1       391,751      8.4  	
    Mazda Motor           13,853  53.0        36,593     26.0   	
    Dongfeng             234,339  11.3       590,752      6.6   
   	
     PV                  177,778  20.0       465,423     13.7   	
     CV                   56,561 -10.4       125,329    -13.5   	
     DF Nissan JV        158,397   7.1       393,536      6.5   	
     DF PSA JV            40,684  23.1       108,921      7.0   	
     DF Honda             29,277  14.5        70,963     -2.8   	
     DF Own brand car      4,414  79.7        15,443    107.9   	
    Ford Motor            49,439 -10.6        121,393   -13.6   
    	
      CFM (Ford brands)   22,005   0.5         NA         NA   	
      Jiangling           18,642  48.0         NA         NA   	
    Mercedes-Benz         19.080  NA          54,720     24.0  	
     S-Class               7,030 213.0         NA         NA  	
     Smart                 1,860   NA          4,760      NA   	
    Geely                 41,300  2.6        118,496      0.7  	
    BYD                   43,096  NA           NA         NA    	
     S6                   10,338  NA           NA         NA	
     F3                   13,159  NA           NA         NA	
    Honda Motor           65,416  11.6       148,082    -10.6   	
     Guangqi Honda        65,637   9.3        77,119    -16.7   	
     Dongfeng Honda       29,779  14.5        70,963     -2.8	
    Great Wall            50,800  31.8       130,000      10.9  	
----------------------------------------------------------------
 	
 * Volkswagen's sales include mainland China and Hong Kong   	
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.   	
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.   	
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.  
Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor,
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen.
The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.   	
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.   	
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.   	
    BYD Co Ltd  is 10 percent owned by U.S.
billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.   	
    Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector
car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford
Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in the
Chinese auto industry.

