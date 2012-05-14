FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-China April car sales growth up 12.5 pct on year
#Market News
May 14, 2012

REFILE-TABLE-China April car sales growth up 12.5 pct on year

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - Car sales in China rose 12.5
percent in April from a year earlier, more than double the
modest pace in March as consumers trickled back to the showrooms
ahead of the Labour Day holiday.  	
    	
    In April, a total of 1.28 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and
minivans were sold in the country, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.   	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                
                    	
                         April    pct change    y-t-d     pct   
      
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM        	
Cars                  1,276,000    12.5      5,049,100    1.9 
Vehicles              1,624,400     5.2      6,417,500   -1.3  	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
April and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes
are from a year earlier).     	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
                         April   pct change   y-t-d      pct    
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
  * Audi                  34,221  44.0       124,284     41.4 	
    Mercedes-Benz         15,860  -0.8        70,580     15.0	
    General Motors       227,217  11.7       972,369      9.4	
     Shanghai GM          94,101  -2.2       431,309      6.2  	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      127,362  27.0       517,271     12.6   	
     FAW GM                5,141   NA         22,059      NA  	
    Toyota Motor          81,700  68.0       293,200     14.3   
    	
    BMW                   27,197  30.8         NA         NA	
    SAIC                 367,600  12.6     1,509,094      9.2  	
     Shanghai VW         110,255  10.2       430,143     11.2   
 	
     Shanghai GM          97,656  -0.1       444,777      8.1   
 	
     Own brand cars       17,001  32.7        56,636     -2.5   	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      128,180  26.8       519,931     12.4   	
    Mazda Motor           14,569 -19.0        72,200      7.0   
 	
    Dongfeng             194,957   8.8       785,709      7.1   	
     PV                  156,627  27.3       622,050     16.8   
 	
     CV                   38,330 -31.7       163,659    -18.5   
 	
     DF Nissan JV        128,816   3.9       522,352      5.8   
 	
     DF PSA JV            33,156   6.1       142,077      6.8   
 	
     DF Honda             27,508  -7.6        98,471      5.3   
 	
     DF Own brand car      4,788  87.3        20,231    102.6	
    Nissan               112,400  18.3       446,800     13.6	
     DF Nissan (car)      74,100  33.0       294,600     19.9   
  	
    Ford Motor            54,881  24.0       176,274      NA    	
      	
      CFM (Ford brands)   34,108  30.0         NA         NA    	
      Jiangling           20,773  16.0         NA         NA    	
    Geely                 36,582   4.8       155,078     33.7   	
    BYD                   32,461  NA           NA         NA    
 	
     S6                    5,772  NA           NA         NA  	
     F3                    8,216  NA           NA         NA  	
    Honda Motor           62,089  43.2       210,215      6.0   
 	
     Guangqi Honda        34,581  51.2       111.745     -3.3   
 	
     Dongfeng Honda       27,508  34.3        99,470     -5.3  	
    Great Wall            47,500  25.1       180,200     14.3   	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
   	
 *  Audi's sales include mainland China and Hong Kong     	
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes minivans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.     	
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.     	
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.  
Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor,
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen.
The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.     	
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.     	
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.     	
    BYD Co Ltd  is 10 percent owned by U.S.
billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.     	
    Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector
car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford
Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in the
Chinese auto industry.

