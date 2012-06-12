FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-China May car sales growth up 22.6 pct on year
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 6:18 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-TABLE-China May car sales growth up 22.6 pct on year

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - Car sales in China rose 22.6
percent in May from a year earlier, extending the double-digit
gain in the previous month as new models premiered at the
Beijing autoshow started to hit the showrooms.	
    In May, a total of 1.28 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and mini
vans were sold in the country, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.   	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                        May    pct change   
y-t-d     pct     	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM        	
Cars                  1,281,900    22.6      6,330,000    5.5 
Vehicles              1,607,200    16.0      8,023,500    1.7  	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in May
and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are
from a year earlier).     	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
                           May   pct change   y-t-d      pct    
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
  * Audi                  36,278  44.2       160,562     42.0 	
    Mercedes-Benz         17,380   NA         87,970     13.0	
    General Motors       231,183  21.3     1,203,552     11.5	
     Shanghai GM          99,113   7.1       530,422      6.4  	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      127,749  35.9       645,020     16.6   	
     FAW GM                3,756  -0.5         25,815    -3.5  	
    Toyota Motor          78,700 105.0       372,000     26.1   
    	
    BMW                   27,197  30.8         NA         NA	
    SAIC                 367,991  20.9     1,877,085     11.3  	
     Shanghai VW         100,262   9.0       530,405     10.8   
 	
     Shanghai GM         110,503  14.9       555,280      9.4   
 	
     Own brand cars       16,098  58.4        72,734      6.6   	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      128,680  35.4       648,611     16.3   	
    Mazda Motor           15,653 -16.0        87,853      2.0   
 	
    Dongfeng             193,011  20.4       978,720      9.5   	
     PV                  154,727  35.4       776,777     20.1   
 	
     CV                   38,284 -16.7       201,943    -18.2   
 	
    Nissan               112,000  20.1       558,900     14.9	
     DF Nissan (car)      73,800  29.3       368,400     21.7   
  	
    Ford Motor            48,608   8.0       224,882      NA    	
     CFM (Ford brands)    34,550  23.0         NA         NA    	
     Jiangling            14,056  16.0         NA         NA    	
    Geely                 32,817   5.5       187,895     40.8   	
    Honda Motor           52,146  91.7       261,761     10.8   
 	
     Guangqi Honda        27,243  81.6       138,988     6.5    	
     Dongfeng Honda       24,903 104.1       122,773     16.1  	
    Great Wall            51,400  37.1       230,000     18.7   	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
   	
 *  Audi's sales include mainland China and Hong Kong.     	
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.     	
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.     	
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.  
Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor,
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen.
The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.     	
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.     	
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.     	
    BYD Co Ltd  is 10 percent owned by U.S.
billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.     	
    Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector
car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford
Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in the
Chinese auto industry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
