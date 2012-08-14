TABLE-China July vehicle sales up 8.2 pct on year

BEIJING, August 14 (Reuters) - Chinese demand for automobiles slowed further in July from the previous two months as an economic slowdown and weak consumer confidence weighed on sales.

Industry-wide sales, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, rose 8.2 percent to 1.38 million last month from a year ago, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. ---------------------------------------------------------------

July pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,120,200 10.7 8,7351,00 7.5 Vehicles 1,379,400 8.2 10,979,400 3.6 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in July and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). ---------------------------------------------------------------

July pct change y-t-d pct ---------------------------------------------------------------

Mercedes-Benz 14,760 2.0 119,980 10.0

General Motors 199,503 15.1 1,616,550 11.7

Toyota Motor 78,400 -5.0 520,800 19.2

SAIC 320,568 18.5 2,553,165 12.3

Mazda Motor 14,328 -12.0 118,319 -0.5

Dongfeng 169,833 3.5 1,346,118 9.6

Nissan 98,100 -2.0 776,100 11.7

Ford Motor 42,560 32.0 319,882 4.0

Honda Motor 52,045 1.3 379,058 17.4

Great Wall 49,600 67.9 329,000 22.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles.

Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford’s Transit vans.

Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles.

Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.

SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.