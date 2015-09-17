Car carrier EUKOR says Germany to China volume down 25 pct

OSLO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shipping firm EUKOR Car Carriers is transporting 25 percent fewer cars from Germany to China compared to a year ago as demand slows, and the weak trend will probably continue next year, the company said on Thursday.

“Imports from Europe are reduced and exports (from China) are also soft,” Chief Executive Craig Jasienski told an investor meeting in Oslo.

EUKOR is owned 40 percent each by Norway’s Wilh. Wilhelmsen ASA and Sweden’s Wallenius Lines, and a combined 20 percent by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.

EUKOR has “a lot of cash” and expects to maintain a stable flow of dividends while also investing in its fleet, Jasienski added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik)