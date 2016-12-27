FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China's central bank proposes tighter rules for car loans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 27, 2016 / 2:52 AM / 8 months ago

China's central bank proposes tighter rules for car loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China issued proposed new guidelines on Tuesday aimed at tightening rules and standardising criteria for granting car loans, in a move to address concerns over the risk of borrowers defaulting.

Car loans have soared in recent years partly as a result of financing deals offered by automakers to boost sales. Nearly 30 percent of purchases were made on credit last year, up from 20 percent in 2013 , according to analysts from Sanford C. Bernstein and Deloitte.

The People's Bank of China issued the revised guidelines on its website and sought feedback from the public by Jan. 27.(www.pbc.gov.cn).

In future, the PBOC said borrowers must provide valid guarantees, and lenders will have to establish a credit rating system and use independent external credit rating facilities to assess a customer's creditworthiness. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.