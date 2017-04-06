BEIJING April 6 Nissan Motor Co Ltd's premium brand Infiniti sold 67,367 vehicles globally in the first three months of 2017, up 18 percent from the same period a year prior, showed a press release seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Globally, Infiniti sold 28,406 vehicles in March, up 14 percent.

The brand's performance in the first three months of this year was led by its U.S. unit. In the United States, Infiniti sold 43,561 vehicles over January-March, up 33 percent. U.S. sales volume in March rose 33 percent to 18,266 vehicles.

In China, the world's biggest auto market on which Infiniti has focused to gain momentum, the brand sold over 10,000 vehicles, up 4 percent, in the first quarter of the year. Its sales increased 6 percent in March to 4,050 vehicles. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)