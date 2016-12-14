FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trump likely to raise reported China auto penalty with Commerce pick Ross -aide
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 14, 2016 / 4:06 PM / 8 months ago

Trump likely to raise reported China auto penalty with Commerce pick Ross -aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will likely discuss reports that China plans to penalize an unnamed U.S. auto maker when he meets with his pick for U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross later on Wednesday, Trump's transition team told reporters.

"The President-elect has made very clear that he's going to get out there and fight for American companies and American jobs," Trump aide Jason Miller said in a conference call following reports earlier on Wednesday that Beijing planned to penalize an unnamed U.S. automaker for "monopolistic" behavior. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Susan Heavey)

