SHANGHAI, July 7 China's top quality watchdog
has asked General Motors, Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen to fulfil their
obligations to recall vehicles in China affected by faulty
Takata air bags, it said in a statement.
The three foreign carmakers have to date only proposed
recalling a small number of vehicles for testing and analysis
instead of providing recall plans, said the General
Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine
on its website late on Thursday.
The watchdog said it met the carmakers' representatives and
urged them to fulfil their legal obligations and recall affected
vehicles as soon as possible.
It estimated that more than 20 million cars in China were
equipped with the air bags made by Japanese auto parts maker
Takata Corp, which have been linked to at least 16
deaths and 180 injuries around the world. The bags have the
potential to explode with too much force and spray shrapnel.
Of 37 car manufacturers affected by the faulty air bag issue
in China, 24 had already recalled 10.59 million cars by the end
of June while another five had made plans to recall a further
1.26 million vehicles, it said.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)