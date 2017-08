BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing is researching the feasibility of a policy restricting the issuance of licence plates, according to a report the city government posted on its website on Monday.

The government also said it was researching limiting the days that cars with certain plates can drive and other measures to limit traffic congestion. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)