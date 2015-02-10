FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan vehicle sales rise 7.6 pct y/y -industry association
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 10, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

China Jan vehicle sales rise 7.6 pct y/y -industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in China totalled 2.32 million in January, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier, an industry association told reporters on Tuesday.

That’s down from 12.9 percent growth on-year in December.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said last month that it expects 2015 China auto sales - both passenger cars and commercial vehicles - to grow 7 percent to 25.1 million, roughly equal to last year’s rate of growth and keeping pace with the expected increase in GDP for this year. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Jake Spring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.