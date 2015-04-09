FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China March vehicle sales up 3.3 pct y/y - industry association
April 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

China March vehicle sales up 3.3 pct y/y - industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in China rose 3.3 year-on-year in March with overall first-quarter growth coming in weaker than the projected growth for the year, an industry association said on Thursday.

Sales increased 3.9 percent in the first three months of 2015 compared to a year earlier, down from a 4.3 percent rise in the first two months, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said at a news briefing in Beijing.

Vehicle sales in China totalled 2.24 million in March, compared to 1.59 million sold in February.

CAAM in January said it expects sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles to grow 7 percent to 25.1 million this year, roughly equal to last year and in step with the government’s target growth in gross domestic product. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Jake Spring)

