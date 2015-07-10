China vehicle sales fall 2.3 pct in June yr/yr - industry association

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - Auto sales in China fell 2.3 percent in June from a year earlier to 1.8 million vehicles, an industry association said on Friday.

That compares with a 0.4 percent decline in May and a 0.5 percent drop in April.

Sales increased 1.4 percent in the first half of 2015 compared to a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said at a news briefing in Beijing.

CAAM in January said it expects combined sales for passenger and commercial vehicles to grow 7 percent to 25.1 million this year but told reporters in March that sales could grow slower than last year’s 6.9 percent. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)