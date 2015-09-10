FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Aug vehicle sales fall 3.0 pct - industry association
September 10, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

China Aug vehicle sales fall 3.0 pct - industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Auto sales in China fell 3.0 percent in August from a year earlier to 1.7 million vehicles, as the country’s slowest economic expansion in 25 years wiped out growth in the world’s largest auto market, an industry association said on Thursday.

That compares with a 7.1 percent drop in July and a 2.3 percent decline in June. Sales have fallen for five straight months, their longest losing steak in at least five years.

Sales were unchanged in the first eight months of 2015 compared to a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said at a news briefing in Beijing.

In July, CAAM slashed its 2015 growth forecast for auto sales to 3 percent from 7 percent at the beginning of the year, saying China’s stock market slump helped to depress demand for cars. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

