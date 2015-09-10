FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's auto market could slip to "negative growth" this year - industry association
September 10, 2015

China's auto market could slip to "negative growth" this year - industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - There are chances for “negative sales growth” this year in China’s auto market, the world’s largest, the automakers association said on Thursday.

Shi Jianhua, Vice Secretary General of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), told reporters that it’s still too early to say whether there will be negative growth as the industry body studies support measures.

Overall vehicle sales were flat in January-August, with 136 fewer cars being sold compared to the same period in 2014, the CAAM said. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)

