China October vehicle sales up 11.8 pct - industry association
November 11, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

China October vehicle sales up 11.8 pct - industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 11.8 percent in October from a year earlier to 2.2 million vehicles, an industry association said on Wednesday.

The increase was the largest since December 2014 and better than the 2.1 percent increase in September and a 3 percent decline in August.

Sales increased 1.5 percent in the first ten months of 2015 compared to the same period a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in Beijing.

A government tax cut on cars with small engines appears to be driving a rebound in the world’s largest auto market, which was at risk of contracting this year amid slowing economic growth. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

