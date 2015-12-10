FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China November vehicle sales up 20 pct -industry association
December 10, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

China November vehicle sales up 20 pct -industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 20 percent in November from a year earlier to 2.5 million vehicles, an industry association said on Thursday.

The increase was the largest since October 2013 and compares with an 11.8 percent rise in October and a 2.1 percent increase in September.

Sales rose 3.3 percent in the first 11 months of 2015 compared with the same period a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing in Beijing.

The second month of strong gains confirms that a government tax cut on cars with engines of 1.6 litres or less is driving a rebound in the world’s largest auto market, which was at risk of contracting this year amid slowing economic growth. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

