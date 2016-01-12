China Dec vehicle sales +16.9 pct yr/yr - China Passenger Car Association

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales soared 16.9 percent in December from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday.

Auto retail sales totalled 2.36 million last month, it said in a statement posted on its website.

For 2015, vehicle sales rose 8.5 percent from 2014, according to the statement.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is expected to report wholesale data for December later today. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)