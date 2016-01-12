China 2015 vehicle sales up 4.7 pct y/y - industry association

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China grew 4.7 percent in 2015, slowing from 6.9 percent growth the previous year, an industry association said on Tuesday.

The country’s vehicle sales totaled 24.6 million units last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers told reporters in Beijing.

In December, vehicle sales in the world’s largest auto market rose 15.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.8 million.

The association revised down its forecast for 2015 growth in July to 3 percent from 7 percent previously, as the slowest economic expansion in 25 years and a stock market rout dragged down auto sales. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Ryan Woo)