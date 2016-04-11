FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

China March vehicle sales +7.8 pct y/y - China Passenger Car Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China’s vehicle sales in March rose 7.8 percent from a year earlier, data from China Passenger Car Association showed on Monday.

Auto sales totaled 1.92 million, the association said in a statement on its website.

For the January-March period, vehicle sales rose 6.8 percent from the same period in 2015, it said.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is expected to report wholesale data for March on Tuesday.

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

