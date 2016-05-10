FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China April vehicle sales +6.4 pct y/y - China Passenger Car Association
May 10, 2016

China April vehicle sales +6.4 pct y/y - China Passenger Car Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 6.4 percent in April from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Auto retail sales totaled 1.7 million, CPCA said in a statement on its website.

For the January-April period, vehicle sales rose 6.7 percent versus the same period in 2015, it said.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for September on Wednesday. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Eric Meijer)

