FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China April vehicle sales up 6.3 pct y/y - industry association
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 11, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

China April vehicle sales up 6.3 pct y/y - industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 6.3 percent in April compared with last year to 2.1 million units, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Wednesday.

This compares with an 8.8 percent year-on-year rise in March, and a 0.9 percent drop in February.

In the first four months of 2016, sales grew 6.1 percent as compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association said it expects vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.