China May vehicle sales +11.4 pct y/y - China Passenger Car Association

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 11.4 percent in May from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Wednesday.

Auto retail sales totalled 1.76 million, CPCA said in a statement on its website.

For the January-May period, vehicle sales rose 7.7 percent versus the same period in 2015, it said.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for May next week. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)