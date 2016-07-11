FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China June vehicle sales up 14.6 pct y/y -industry association
July 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

China June vehicle sales up 14.6 pct y/y -industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 14.6 percent to 2.1 million units in June compared with last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday.

That's the highest monthly growth since December 2015, topping a 9.8 percent year-on-year rise in May and a 6.3 percent increase in April.

In the first half of 2016, sales grew 8.1 percent as compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Stephen Coates)

