a year ago
China July vehicle sales rose 23 pct y/y - China Passenger Car Association
August 9, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

China July vehicle sales rose 23 pct y/y - China Passenger Car Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 23 percent in July from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Auto retail sales totaled 1.6 million vehicles, CPCA said in a statement on its website. For January-July, passenger car sales rose 11 percent versus the same period in 2015, it said.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for July on Friday.

Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
