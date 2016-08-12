FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China July vehicle sales up 23 pct y/y - industry association
August 12, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-China July vehicle sales up 23 pct y/y - industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 1st paragraph to say "fastest monthly growth rate in three-and-a-half years", not "more than two-and-a-half years")

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 23 percent to 1.9 million units in July from a year earlier, the fastest monthly growth rate in three-and-a-half years, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday.

That is the highest monthly growth since January 2013, topping a 14.6 percent year-on-year rise in June and a 9.8 percent increase in May.

In the first seven months of 2016, sales grew 9.8 percent as compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

