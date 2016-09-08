FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China August vehicle sales rise 24.5 pct y/y - Passenger Car Association
September 8, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 24.5 percent in August from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Auto retail sales totalled 1.8 million vehicles, CPCA said in a statement on its website. For January-August, passenger car sales rose 12.7 percent versus the same period in 2015, it said.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for August on Friday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)

