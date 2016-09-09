FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China August vehicle sales up 24.2 pct y/y -industry association
September 9, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

China August vehicle sales up 24.2 pct y/y -industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 24.2 percent to 2.1 million units in August from a year earlier, the fastest monthly growth in more than three-and-a-half years, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday.

That is the highest monthly growth since January 2013, topping a 23 percent year-on year rise in July and a 14.6 percent year-on-year increase in June.

In the first eight months of 2016, sales grew 11.4 percent as compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Fang Cheng and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
