October 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

China Sept vehicle sales up 26.1 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Auto sales in China rose 26.1 percent to 2.6 million vehicles in September from a year earlier, as growth accelerated to a more than three-and-a-half year high, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Wednesday.

That is the highest monthly growth since January 2013, topping a 24.2 percent year-on year rise in August and a 23 percent year-on-year increase in July.

In the first nine months of 2016, sales grew 13.2 percent compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Fang Cheng and Jake Spring; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
