10 months ago
China Oct vehicle sales up 18.7 pct y/y -industry body
November 10, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

China Oct vehicle sales up 18.7 pct y/y -industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Auto sales in China rose 18.7 percent to 2.7 million vehicles in October from a year earlier, slowing slightly from September to end a five-month streak of strengthening sales, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.

That compares to a 26.1 percent increase in September and a 24.2 percent year-on year rise in August.

In the first 10 months of 2016, sales grew 13.8 percent compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

Last month, the association raised its forecast for full-year 2016 growth to 7 percent, from 6 percent previously. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Jake Spring; Additional reporting by Qiu Yifan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
