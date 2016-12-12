FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-China Nov vehicle sales up 16.6 pct y/y - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects month to September from August in second paragraph)

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China auto sales in November rose 16.6 percent from a year earlier to 2.9 million vehicles, the sixth consecutive month of double-digit growth, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday.

That compares with an 18.7 percent rise in October and a 26.1 percent rise in September.

In the first 11 months of 2016, sales grew 14.1 percent compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In October, the association raised its forecast for full-year 2016 growth to 7 percent, from 6 percent previously. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Jake Spring)

