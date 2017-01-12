FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China 2016 vehicle sales climb 13.7 pct yr/yr -industry association
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 12, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 7 months ago

China 2016 vehicle sales climb 13.7 pct yr/yr -industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China jumped 13.7 percent in 2016 thanks to a tax cut on small-engine cars, accelerating from 4.7 percent growth the previous year, an industry association said on Thursday.

That's the fastest annual sales growth since 2013.

Sales in world's largest auto market totaled 28 million vehicles last year, while for the month of December they rose 9.5 percent to 3.1 million, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The association predicted in November that growth would exceed 8 percent for the year, having twice revised up from an initial full-year forecast of 6 percent growth. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.