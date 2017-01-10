FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 7 months ago

China Dec vehicle sales up 17.1 pct y/y - Passenger Car Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 17.1 percent in December from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Auto retail sales totalled 2.76 million vehicles in December, CPCA said in a statement on its website. For the whole of 2016, passenger car sales rose 15.9 percent, it said.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for December on Thursday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)

