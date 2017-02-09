BRIEF-Ford invests in Argo AI, a new artificial intelligence company
BEIJING Feb 9 Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers fell 9.8 percent in January from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.
Retail sales totalled 2.1 million vehicles in January, according to data posted on the CPCA's website.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for January on Monday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.
