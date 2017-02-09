BEIJING Feb 9 Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers fell 9.8 percent in January from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Retail sales totalled 2.1 million vehicles in January, according to data posted on the CPCA's website.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for January on Monday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)