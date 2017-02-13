BEIJING Feb 13 China auto sales edged up 0.2
percent in January from a year earlier to 2.52 million vehicles,
the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on
Monday, the weakest growth since last February.
That compares with a 9.5 percent increase in December and a
16.6 percent rise in November.
Several global automakers reported that growth slackened in
January because of the Lunar New Year holiday and the reduction
of a tax cut on cars with engines of 1.6 litres or
below.
The association said last month it expects China vehicle
sales to grow 5 percent in 2017, a marked slowdown from a 13.7
percent rise last year that was supported by a deeper tax cut on
small-engine cars.
