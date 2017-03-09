Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BEIJING, March 9 Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 8.9 percent in February from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.
Retail sales totalled 1.5 million vehicles in February, according to data posted on the CPCA website. For the first two months of the year, passenger car sales fell 2.9 percent compared to the same period a year ago.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for February on Friday. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK, March 10 In an unusual filing in the consolidated litigation over Volkswagen’s emissions cheating software, the car company has accused the leading plaintiffs' firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro of attempting to inflate its account of hourly billings in the class action by VW dealers to justify its $28 million fee request.
DETROIT, March 10 California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.