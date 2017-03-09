BEIJING, March 9 Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 8.9 percent in February from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Retail sales totalled 1.5 million vehicles in February, according to data posted on the CPCA website. For the first two months of the year, passenger car sales fell 2.9 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for February on Friday. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)