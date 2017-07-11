Honda confirms 11th U.S. death tied to ruptured Takata air bag inflator
WASHINGTON, July 10 Honda Motor Co said Monday it had confirmed an 11th U.S. death involving one of its vehicles tied to a faulty Takata Corp air bag inflator.
BEIJING, July 11 Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 4.6 percent in June from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.
Retail sales totalled 1.78 million vehicles in June, according to data posted on the CPCA website. For the first six months of the year, passenger car sales fell 0.2 percent compared to the same period a year ago.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for June on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* American Honda Motor says has notified NHTSA of rupture of Takata driver’s airbag inflator in 2001 Honda Accord on June 18, 2016