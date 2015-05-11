UPDATE 1-Chinese auto sales slip under pressure at home and abroad

(Adds details, quotes on falling vehicle exports)

By Jake Spring and Judy Hua

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year in April as a slowing economy continues to weigh on domestic car demand, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.

The global market for Chinese cars is also under pressure, with CAAM reporting vehicle exports fell for the fourth consecutive month in April. The weak Japanese yen and Korean won is helping competitors, while instability is hurting demand in markets like Russia and Iraq, CAAM told reporters in Beijing.

CAAM repeated that it would be very difficult to meet the 7 percent growth target for auto sales overall in 2015, as sales growth slowed to only 2.8 percent for the first four months of the year compared to 3.9 percent in the first quarter.

A loss of traction abroad comes despite a government “Made in China 2025” campaign, announced by Premier Li Keqiang in March, which seeks to create global leaders in a variety of industries, including automobiles.

“The situation for automobile exports this year is not optimistic,” said Shi Jianhua, vice secretary of the association.

China will likely miss the 860,000 automobile exports that CAAM predicted this year, a goal which was already set roughly 5 percent below 2014 sales, he said.

Chinese automakers face a variety of challenges abroad, a strong dollar and slumping oil prices chief among them, according to an executive who oversees the Americas region for a top state-owned Chinese automaker.

“For importers, it’s killing them,” said the executive, who was not authorised to speak to the media. “They have to raise retail prices for sure because they have more costs to change to the U.S. dollar to pay us.”

Commodity-producing economies like Venezuela, Brazil and Ecuador are also suffering from lower oil prices, which hurts their demand for cars, he said.

Chinese automakers have found a small market abroad by competing on price to appeal to drivers in developing countries.

But exports remain a very small portion of revenue for Chinese automakers. China exported only 61,600 cars in April compared to roughly 2 million vehicle sales overall. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Judy Hua; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)