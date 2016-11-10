UPDATE 1-China auto sales grow faster than expected as uncertain tax policy looms

* Sales likely to exceed +8% y/y in 2016

* Sales +18.7% y/y in Oct, +13.8% ytd (Adds association official quote, context)

By Stella Qiu and Jake Spring

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - - China's auto industry body again adjusted upward its growth forecast for full-year 2016 vehicle sales on Thursday as October sales grew in double digits, with consumers moving to buy cars before a tax incentive expires at the year-end.

Auto sales growth in China will likely exceed 8 percent this year, said Ye Shengji, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. This compares with the association's 7 percent forecast delivered last month and a 6 percent target at the beginning of the year.

Vehicle sales, struggling in a weakening Chinese economy, rebounded strongly in October last year when the government cut taxes on vehicles with engines with a displacement of 1.6 litres or lower.

"Regardless of small-displacement car tax cut being extended or not, because of policy uncertainty, throughout the fourth quarter we will see some preemptive buying," Ye said.

Sales rose 18.7 percent to 2.7 million vehicles in October from a year earlier, the association said.

That compares with a 26.1 percent increase in September and a 24.2 percent year-on year rise in August.

The tax cut has contributed to the better-than-expected 13.8 percent growth in the first 10 months of 2016.

However, the tax incentive is set to expire at the end of the year, with the association warning of a steep drop in growth in 2017 if the policy is not extended. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jake Spring; Additional reporting by Fang Cheng; Editing by Sunil Nair)