China to cut taxes on small-engine cars as market slows
#Basic Materials
September 29, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

China to cut taxes on small-engine cars as market slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China’s State Council said on Tuesday the country will halve sales tax on cars with 1.6-liter engines or smaller from Oct. 1 through to the end of 2016.

The move comes as car sales in China, the world’s biggest market since 2009, turn sluggish under the weight of a slowdown in China’s economy, among other reasons.

Automobile sales in China were flat in the first eight months of the year and could contract in 2015 for the first time since the market took off in the late 1990s. In August, sales fell 3 percent from a year earlier to 1.7 million vehicles. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
