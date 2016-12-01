FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China slaps extra 10 pct tax on "super cars"
December 1, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 9 months ago

China slaps extra 10 pct tax on "super cars"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China will impose an extra 10 percent tax on high-end cars in a bid to rein in lavish spending and to reduce emissions, the ministry of finance has said, a potential headache for luxury car makers.

The new tax rate will affect cars costing 1.3 million yuan ($188,852) and above, the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday, which could impact high-end luxury brands such as Ferrari, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce.

China, spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, has been cracking down on ostentatious shows of wealth over the past few years, a drive that has hit domestic luxury sales from premium spirits to handbags.

The latest move, which comes into effect from Thursday, will likely only be a small deterrent to wealthy car buyers already willing to open their wallets, but does signal a tighter stance by Beijing on high-end luxury in the sector. ($1 = 6.8837 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)

