AUTOSHOW-Changan Auto sees sales to rise around 10 pct in 2015 - exec
November 20, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

AUTOSHOW-Changan Auto sees sales to rise around 10 pct in 2015 - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd, the Chinese partner of Ford Motor Co, expects sales to reach 2.8 million units next year compared with about 2.55 million units forecast for 2014, its president Zhang Baolin said on Thursday.

Zhang said he expected China’s auto market to grow around 6 percent in 2015, a similar pace to this year’s growth, he told reporters at the Guangzhou autoshow.

Changan Auto, which also partners with Japanese carmaker Mazda Motor Corp and French automaker Peugeot SA , sold a total of 2.1 million vehicles during the first 10 months of the year, up 22 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
