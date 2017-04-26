FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
China's C919 jet maiden flight set for early May - Shanghai airport authority
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 4 months ago

China's C919 jet maiden flight set for early May - Shanghai airport authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - The maiden flight of China's C919 passenger jet is scheduled for early May, the Shanghai Airport Authority said on its official microblog on Wednesday, the first official confirmation of the much-anticipated event.

The maiden flight marks a major step for Beijing as it looks to increase its profile in the global aviation market and compete with Boeing Co and Airbus for a slice of global jet sales worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years.

Reuters, citing sources, reported earlier this week that the first flight of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) jet would take place on or around May 5. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh; editing by Susan Thomas)

