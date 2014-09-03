FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to open up to more foreign carriers - Xinhua
September 3, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

China to open up to more foreign carriers - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China may open up its skies to foreign carriers with no restriction on their number or capacity, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a senior Chinese aviation official.

China will gradually liberalize its traffic rights in an orderly and controlled manner, Xinhua cited Han Jun, head of the international division of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) as saying in an industry forum. Han did not provide a timetable.

A CAAC spokeswoman said she was not present for the speech and was unable to provide more details.

A total of 111 foreign carriers from 55 countries are flying to 46 Chinese cities currently with weekly flights totalling 2,705. Meanwhile, 19 Chinese airlines are flying to 120 cities in 49 countries with weekly flights at 2,854, the report said. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

