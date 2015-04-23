Shanghai bourse, AVIC tie up to give military firms easier funding access

SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Thursday it is partnering with Chinese aviation conglomerate Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) to give military-related companies easier access to capital markets.

AVIC owns about 200 subsidiaries, including over 20 listed units such as AviChina Industry & Technology and Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Co Ltd. A majority of its units are involved in the defense industry, producing fighter jets, helicopters, missiles, and aviation engines.

The partnership between AVIC and the country’s biggest bourse comes amid a push by Beijing to use capital markets to fund military expansion and float state-owned assets.

The agreement will accelerate initial public offerings (IPOs), securitization, refinancing, as well as mergers and acquisitions by military companies, the exchange said in a statement.

The two parties will also jointly launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that buy shares and bonds issued by military companies, the exchange said.

“This is an innovative path for China’s capital markets to support modernization of the military sector,” the bourse said in the statement.

It added that the move will expedite funding for military firms, help them upgrade technology and accelerate integration between military and civilian businesses. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)