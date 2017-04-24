FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 4 months ago

Chevron to sell Bangladesh gas fields to Chinese co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Chevron Corp said on Monday it has agreed to sell its three gas producing fields in Bangladesh to Chinese firm Himalaya Energy, as part of a plan to raise billions of dollars by shedding non-core properties this year.

"The agreement is for the sale of Chevron's Bangladesh companies, which hold our interests in Bangladesh," a company spokesman told Reuters, declining to share the deal value or any timeline.

The spokesman said Himalaya Energy is owned by a consortium of China ZhenHua Oil and CNIC Corp Ltd. ZhenHua is a state-owned oil company while CNIC is an investment corporation established in Hong Kong.

Reuters reported in February that ZhenHua Oil had signed a preliminary deal with Chevron to buy the U.S. oil major's natural gas fields in Bangladesh that are worth about $2 billion. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

